Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC $ADAP Shares Acquired by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,756,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262,294 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADAP. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,992,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 14,671,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $146,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,707,000 shares of company stock worth $197,070. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.06 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 163.73% and a negative net margin of 260.82%.The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Guggenheim cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

