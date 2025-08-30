Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Issues Earnings Results

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.32 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.67%.
Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.42 million, a PE ratio of 975.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.88. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 122.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday.
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
