Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.75–0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 51,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

