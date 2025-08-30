Long Focus Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. $SUPV

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,017 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Grupo Supervielle worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 10.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.