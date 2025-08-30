Carclo (LON:CAR) Posts Earnings Results

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 4.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.
Carclo Price Performance
LON:CAR opened at GBX 47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The company has a market capitalization of £34.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2,060.87 and a beta of 0.90. Carclo has a 12 month low of GBX 19 and a 12 month high of GBX 51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.71.
