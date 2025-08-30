Carclo (LON:CAR) Posts Earnings Results

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 4.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.

Carclo Price Performance

LON:CAR opened at GBX 47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The company has a market capitalization of £34.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2,060.87 and a beta of 0.90. Carclo has a 12 month low of GBX 19 and a 12 month high of GBX 51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.71.

Get Carclo alerts:

About Carclo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.