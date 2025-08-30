Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Position Cut by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.42 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,717.50. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. This trade represents a 80.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,017 shares of company stock worth $7,052,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.