State of Wyoming Sells 5,241 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

State of Wyoming lowered its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming owned about 0.05% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 112,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

NYSE:MD opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.21. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MD

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.