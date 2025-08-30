State of Wyoming Buys 8,367 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

