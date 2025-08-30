State of Wyoming Grows Position in Ferroglobe PLC $GSM

State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming owned about 0.08% of Ferroglobe worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 136,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.53%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

