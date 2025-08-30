National CineMedia, Inc. $NCMI Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming owned about 0.11% of National CineMedia worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 502.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 66.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark cut their price target on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on National CineMedia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 2.14. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,205.72. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

