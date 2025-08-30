CDW Corporation $CDW Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in CDW by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 475,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CDW by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $230.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

