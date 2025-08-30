The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

