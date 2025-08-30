State of Wyoming Has $627,000 Stake in MRC Global Inc. $MRC

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming owned approximately 0.06% of MRC Global worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

