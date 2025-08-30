B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 12,600 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

