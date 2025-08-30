State of Wyoming Has $680,000 Stock Position in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 150.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Atkore were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,300.01. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore Announces Dividend

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.