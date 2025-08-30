Trexquant Investment LP Sells 61,465 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,465 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,061,000 after buying an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after buying an additional 1,229,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,905,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

