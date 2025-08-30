Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $367.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $384.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.30.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

