Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $8.92 Million Investment in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,872 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $93,562,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 61.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,862,000 after buying an additional 1,671,839 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 112.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,942,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,010,000 after buying an additional 1,559,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,748,000 after buying an additional 1,339,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of JD opened at $31.07 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

