Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,137 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trupanion by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 144,828 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,907.56. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $107,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,488.89. The trade was a 64.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,390 shares of company stock valued at $245,238. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

