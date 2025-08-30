Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 63,464 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,464 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.21% of GXO Logistics worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,608,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 810,298 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after buying an additional 724,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,330,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,143,000 after buying an additional 708,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

