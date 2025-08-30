Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in RH $RH

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 146.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 1.7%

RH stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%.RH’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Zelman & Associates dropped their price objective on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.35.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

