Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 28,100 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,052,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,560,000 after buying an additional 906,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 104,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,270. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 461,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,495.48. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397 over the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

CarGurus stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

