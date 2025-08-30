Trexquant Investment LP Sells 295,603 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 295,603 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:UBER opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.