Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Takes $11.39 Million Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 539,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,394,000. Nebius Group makes up 0.1% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Arete started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 3.36.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

