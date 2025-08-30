Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Takes Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Comcast makes up approximately 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 602,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,738,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 98,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

CMCSA opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

