Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Sells 5,260 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

