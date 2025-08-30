Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $297.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average of $234.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

