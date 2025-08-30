11,055 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT Bought by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 435,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of ZALT stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $499.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

