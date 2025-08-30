14,309 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Bought by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

