Insight Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,962,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,674,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,135,000 after purchasing an additional 343,230 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,489,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,510,000 after purchasing an additional 348,193 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,286,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0794 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.