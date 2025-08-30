Insight Wealth Partners LLC Invests $812,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3847 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

