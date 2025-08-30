Insight Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Insight Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,789 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 0.3% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,692,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,782,000 after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,226,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,293,000 after purchasing an additional 170,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,141,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

