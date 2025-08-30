KMT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

KMT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of KMT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. KMT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 69,374.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.33 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

