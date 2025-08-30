Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after buying an additional 82,817 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,747,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

