Certior Financial Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Certior Financial Group LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 3.3% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Certior Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.4%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.