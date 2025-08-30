Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Purchased by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,743,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after purchasing an additional 235,303 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 833,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

