Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Sold by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.64%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Stories

