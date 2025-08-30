Certior Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Certior Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

