Certior Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Certior Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,534 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,610,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,798 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,119 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

