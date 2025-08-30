Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Insight Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.