Certior Financial Group LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc $RELX

Certior Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 46.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 38,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 842.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.2634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RELX

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.