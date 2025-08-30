Certior Financial Group LLC Purchases 191 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,874,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,729 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,406,000 after purchasing an additional 920,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,046,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,771,000 after acquiring an additional 915,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.8%

MKC opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

View Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.