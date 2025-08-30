Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638,557 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $126,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $99.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $100.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

