Certior Financial Group LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Certior Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Friday Financial increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Friday Financial now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.