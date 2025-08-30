AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,093 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.57% of AvidXchange worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $45,067,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AvidXchange by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna downgraded AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

