Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 211,378 Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,839,000 after purchasing an additional 79,099 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,454.60. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,553. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ALK opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

