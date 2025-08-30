Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.