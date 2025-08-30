Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,940 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after acquiring an additional 47,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.41.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE EAT opened at $155.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,325 shares of company stock worth $9,954,705. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

