Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 27,698 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.42% of Boston Beer worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 483.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.09.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.50. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.