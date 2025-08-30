Trexquant Investment LP Buys 95,267 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 392.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,267 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.32% of Insperity worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Insperity by 26.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,484,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,423,000 after acquiring an additional 312,217 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $17,521,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 55,588.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,730,000 after purchasing an additional 138,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 120.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Lumelleau purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.36 per share, with a total value of $249,480.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,480. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol R. Kaufman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 47,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,311.08. This represents a 11.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

